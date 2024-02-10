Pet Of The Week: Lancelot

CloudyNow
Saturday February 10th, 2024, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0

Lancelot – Male – Domestic Short Hair – 2 years

This big handsome fellow is Lancelot! He is a gentle, sweet, curious young man who is looking for a very special home. Lancelot tested positive for FeLV, which his adopter will need to be comfortable with.

Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!

