Michael Bolton Show At Caesars Windsor Rescheduled

Michael Bolton show, scheduled for Saturday, February 17th has been postponed to Thursday, October 17th.

In a statement, Michael Bolton said: “I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family. For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring. It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon. I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can.”

Ticketholders can hold onto their tickets to be honoured on the rescheduled date. Refunds must be requested for any postponed show and are to be handled through the point of purchase. For tickets redeemed using Caesars Rewards, your tickets will also be valid for the rescheduled date.