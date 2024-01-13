City Crews Working To Salt All City Streets

The City of Windsor continues to clean up after the snowstorm. The sudden drop in temperatures has created icy conditions in some areas, so city crews are applying salt in all areas of the city, including residential neighbourhoods.

Motorists are asked to be patient when travelling behind a plow and give operators plenty of room. Following too close to a snowplow can lead to poor visibility, and vehicles risk being hit by thrown snow, salt or rocks.

A reminder to residents and property owners that clearing of sidewalks abutting their property is their responsibility. Under the Highway Traffic Act and the City of Windsor by-laws, residents are prohibited from shovelling snow back onto the street while clearing sidewalks and driveways, as this creates unsafe road conditions for motorists. All sidewalks in commercial areas are to be cleared within four hours after the snowfall ends and within twelve hours in residential areas.