Fire On University Avenue West

Wednesday November 8th, 2023, 7:36am

City News
Last updated: Wednesday November 8th, 11:46am

Windsor firefighters have extinguished a blaze on University Avenue West.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of University Avenue around 6:30am and found a house on fire.

University Avenue West was closed from Cameron to McKay in both directions but reopened around 10:20am.

Damage is estimated at $400,000. The house was vacant.

Windsor Fire photo

windsoriteDOTca
