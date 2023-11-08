Fire On University Avenue West

Windsor firefighters have extinguished a blaze on University Avenue West.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of University Avenue around 6:30am and found a house on fire.

University Avenue West was closed from Cameron to McKay in both directions but reopened around 10:20am.

Damage is estimated at $400,000. The house was vacant.