Fire On University Avenue West
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday November 8th, 2023, 7:36am
Last updated: Wednesday November 8th, 11:46am
Windsor firefighters have extinguished a blaze on University Avenue West.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Crews were called to the 1300 block of University Avenue around 6:30am and found a house on fire.
University Avenue West was closed from Cameron to McKay in both directions but reopened around 10:20am.
Damage is estimated at $400,000. The house was vacant.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook