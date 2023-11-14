Fatal Crash Closes Highway 77





Last updated: Tuesday November 14th, 12:05pm

Leamington Detachment Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that took place early this morning in Leamington.

Police say it happened around 6:00am on Highway 77 north of Mersea road 5.

The preliminary investigation has determined a sedan was travelling on Highway 77 collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Highway 77 was closed between Mersea Road 5 to County Road 18 but has since reopened.