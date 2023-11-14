Fatal Crash Closes Highway 77
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday November 14th, 2023, 7:02am
Last updated: Tuesday November 14th, 12:05pm
Leamington Detachment Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that took place early this morning in Leamington.
Police say it happened around 6:00am on Highway 77 north of Mersea road 5.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
The preliminary investigation has determined a sedan was travelling on Highway 77 collided with a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Highway 77 was closed between Mersea Road 5 to County Road 18 but has since reopened.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook