Celebrate Canada In Kingsville

Sunday June 29th, 2025, 1:30pm

Events Coming Up
Head to Kingsville starting at 4:00pm on Tuesday to celebrate Canada in the sports fields of Kingsville Arena.

The day starts at 4:00pm with family activities, music, and fireworks. We’re also bringing in a giant sandbox for kids to play in.

Live performances on the JV Energy Solutions stage will include a Latino/Mexican group, Sabor Latino, at 5:00pm,  patriotic rockers Canadian Gold Rush at 6:30pm, and local country favourite Buck Twenty at 8:00pm.  Fireworks will be at 10:00pm.

There will be Kingsville Express train rides, a vendor marketplace, food trucks, lawn games, mini golf, Spike Ball, a bouncy castle, a Pac-Man maze, an obstacle course, and so much more.

