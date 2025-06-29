Celebrate Canada In Kingsville
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday June 29th, 2025, 1:30pm
Head to Kingsville starting at 4:00pm on Tuesday to celebrate Canada in the sports fields of Kingsville Arena.
The day starts at 4:00pm with family activities, music, and fireworks. We’re also bringing in a giant sandbox for kids to play in.
Live performances on the JV Energy Solutions stage will include a Latino/Mexican group, Sabor Latino, at 5:00pm, patriotic rockers Canadian Gold Rush at 6:30pm, and local country favourite Buck Twenty at 8:00pm. Fireworks will be at 10:00pm.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
There will be Kingsville Express train rides, a vendor marketplace, food trucks, lawn games, mini golf, Spike Ball, a bouncy castle, a Pac-Man maze, an obstacle course, and so much more.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook