Traffic Alert: 401 Closure
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday November 2nd, 2023, 7:26am
Last updated: Thursday November 2nd, 8:56pm
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision on the Highway 401.
Police say the single-vehicle rollover collision happened around 3:30am on the eastbound Highway 401 near the 116-Kilometer Marker.
The lone occupant of the involved transport truck was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital.
The injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
The eastbound Highway 401 between Orford Road and Victoria Road was closed for several hours, but is now open.
