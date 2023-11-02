Traffic Alert: 401 Closure

Last updated: Thursday November 2nd, 8:56pm

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision on the Highway 401.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Police say the single-vehicle rollover collision happened around 3:30am on the eastbound Highway 401 near the 116-Kilometer Marker.

The lone occupant of the involved transport truck was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital.

The injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The eastbound Highway 401 between Orford Road and Victoria Road was closed for several hours, but is now open.