The Hospice 2023 Face To Face Campaign Was Record-Breaking

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County officially Face to Face Campaign raised a record breaking $125,791.00.

Over the last twenty-one years of the campaign, over 1.5 million dollars has been raised, with funds staying in the community. Face to Face has supported the Fairley Family Transportation, providing much needed rides to medical appointments and Hospice Wellness Programs. As of last year, the campaign now also supports Hospice in granting exceptional and impactful experiences to patients and their families through the G.E.N.I.E. Transportation Program.

“My family and I extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who generously participated in our 21st Annual Hospice Face to Face Campaign. Whether you contributed $10 or more, your support has made a profound impact on Hospice’s mission. Every dollar raised goes towards enhancing the quality of care and service that the Hospice provides,” said John Fairley, Campaign Founder. “Our family and co-chairs are profoundly grateful for your unwavering support, and we look forward to continuing with the same dedication and passion that you have shown us. Together, we are making a significant impact on the lives of patients and their families throughout Windsor and Essex County.”

The Hospice Face to Face Campaign runs annually from August 15th to September 30th.