Watch For Lane Reductions On Walker Road At Tecumseh Road East Wednesday

Tuesday September 26th, 2023, 5:22pm

Construction
0
0

Watch for lane reductions on Wednesday on Walker Road at Tecumseh Road East.

Enwin crews will be conducting an investigation of existing underground utilities on Walker Road at Tecumseh Road East.

The left turn lane on Walker Road southbound will be closed at Tecumseh Road East. A lane reduction will also occur at the same time on Tecumseh Road East in the Westbound lanes. The project is expected to take approximately ten hours to complete.

