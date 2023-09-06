SunnyNow
Town Of Essex Seeking Input On Parking By-Law

Wednesday September 6th, 2023, 7:45am

Essex
0
0

The Town of Essex is seeking public input on amendments to the by-law regarding parking for multiple dwelling units, single-detached, semi-detached, and townhome dwelling units.

The proposed amendment aims to revise on-site parking regulations for multiple dwelling units (e.g., apartment/condo buildings), single-detached, semi-detached, and townhome dwelling units, along with establishing a minimum required landscaped area for required front yards in residential districts.

Specifically, the amendments will increase on-site parking regulations for multiple dwellings based on the number of bedrooms in a dwelling unit.

Residents and stakeholders are invited to provide their comments on the proposed zoning amendments by completing a survey available at www.essex.ca/parkingsurvey

A Special Council Meeting will be held on Monday, October 2nd, 2023, starting at 5:00pm. Any person wishing to speak to Council as a Delegation must submit a Delegation Request to the Clerk’s Office (email the clerks department or call 519-776-7336) no later than 4:30pm on the Friday immediately preceding the date of the Special Council Meeting.

