PHOTOS: The Northern National Collectors’ Convention Lands At Caesars For The Weekend

The Northern National Collectors’ Convention has been set up for the weekend inside the Augustus Tower at Caesars Windsor.

The convention, run alongside Windsor Fan Experience, is bringing a traditional card expo to the area with all types of trading card games making a place on the floor. Along with the card expedition aspect, the event is presented as a hybrid event with all aspects of a pop culture event with prominent sports collectibles, celebrities being present and much more offering something for everything on the show floor.

The Northern National Collectors’ Convention is running until October 1st, 2023. Learn more about the show, what celebrities are making an appearance, ticket prices and more on their website here.

