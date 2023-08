There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Summer Festivals: August 11th To August 13th

Friday August 11th, 2023, 12:00pm There's So Much To Do In Windsor 0 0 0

Friday August Pride Fest Lanspeary Park

Friday August The Greenway Jam Lakeside Park, 315 Queen Street

Friday August Comber Fair Comber Community Centre, 6400 Community Centre Street

Friday August Cindy’s Night Market Cindy's Home and Garden

Friday August Marina Patio Nights Leamington Marina

Friday August Ford Fest Ciociaro Club of Windsor Inc.

Saturday August Music in the Park Kings Navy Yard Park

Saturday August Amherstburg Summer Concert Series Corner of Dalhousie and Richmond Street

Saturday August The Greenway Jam Lakeside Park, 315 Queen Street

Saturday August YQG Swap Shoppe Pure Mentality, Mental Wellness Boutique

Saturday August Murder Mystery Fort Malden National Historic Site

Saturday August Run for Rocky Dieppe Gardens

Saturday August SCAR Empties Drive Ground Effects Ltd.

Saturday August Comber Fair Comber Community Centre, 6400 Community Centre Street

Saturday August The Hangar Canadian Aviation Museum

Saturday August Pride Fest Lanspeary Park

Sunday August Comber Fair Comber Community Centre, 6400 Community Centre Street

Sunday August Pride Fest Lanspeary Park

Sunday August Lost Arts Festival John R. Park Homestead

Sunday August Music in the Park Kings Navy Yard Park

Sunday August Yoga in the Park Kings Navy Yard Park

Sunday August The Greenway Jam Lakeside Park, 315 Queen Street

Sunday August Tecumseh Summer Concert Series WFCU Square at Lakewood Park