Four Local Community Agency Receive Funding For Upgrades And Repairs

Four children’s and social services facilities in Windsor will share $261,300 through the Partner Facility Renewal Program for upgrades and repairs .

“Ontario’s children’s and social services organizations are at the heart of our communities and our government is proud to invest in Windsor to ensure people can continue to access the high-quality programs and services our agencies provide,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie. “By funding these repairs, we are helping staff focus on supporting people in need of services in a safe and accessible space.”

Funding is used to complete repairs and upgrades on projects such as improving accessibility, upgrading security features, and facility renovations to better support programming.

Those community agencies receiving funding this year for improvements to existing infrastructure in Windsor are: