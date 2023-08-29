Partly CloudyNow
Amherstburg Issues Response To Delay In Emergency Text Messages

Tuesday August 29th, 2023, 11:19am

Amherstburg
0
0

Amherstburg ALERT, the community’s emergency notification system, suffered a communication issue that occurred during last week’s storms.

During the height of the storm, Amherstburg ALERT subscribers received notifications through various channels, including email, text messages, and phone calls. Many of our subscribers wisely choose to receive messages through all three of these options, ensuring they stay informed and safe in times of crisis.

The Town says that the severe weather damaged some cell towers in the area, resulting in temporary outages, and did affect the delivery of text messages through some carriers. As a result, some text messages were temporarily stored and delayed.

This situation is not unique to Amherstburg, as it has affected many communities in the recent storm’s path and is out of their control.

They say that the affected cell towers have been repaired, and the stored text messages are now being released. You may receive these outdated messages, which are no longer relevant due to the evolving situation.

