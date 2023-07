There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Summer Festivals: July 28th to 30th, 2023

Friday July 28th, 2023, 11:37am There's So Much To Do In Windsor 0 0 0

Friday July Marina Patio Nights Leamington Marina

Friday July The Van Gogh Remix Walkerville Artists Collective

Friday July Canadian Army Reserve – Recruiting Fair Employment Resource Centre at 400 City Hall Square East, Suite 101

Sunday July Tecumseh Summer Concert Series WFCU Square at Lakewood Park

Sunday July LaSalle Night Markets LaSalle Civic Centre