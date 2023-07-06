Improvements Coming To Malden Dog Park

The large dog park in Malden Park will be temporarily closed soon to accommodate additional drainage.

The work will improve water shedding and help the area dry quickly after wet weather. The fence line will also be removed and enhanced to provide a better and larger space for usage.

The work will begin July 17th and result in the closure of the large dog park for approximately four weeks, weather permitting.

The small dog park at Malden Park will not be affected by the work and should remain open, and alternative large dog parks are located at Remington Booster, Optimist Memorial and Ford Test Track.