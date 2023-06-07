Watch For Canadian Army Training On Windsor Roads Saturday

Canadian Army Reserve personnel from The Windsor Regiment (RCAC) will conduct a Military Skills Competition in the City of Windsor on Saturday. Activities will include dismounted navigation, weighted march, and canoeing along Little River.

Members of the public may see military vehicles on the EC. Row Expressway, Riverside Drive, and throughout Windsor.

Participating soldiers will not be carrying weapons of any kind. They will remain within the area of their vehicles, except for any required maintenance and resupply, dismounting for the weighted march, and when conducting the canoe and portage portion from Lakeview Marina along Little River.