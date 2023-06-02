SunnyNow
28 °C
82 °F
SunnyFri
32 °C
90 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
31 °C
88 °F		SunnySun
25 °C
77 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Festivals: June 2nd to 4th

Friday June 2nd, 2023, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
0
0
0

Friday
2
June

Brewing for Comedy presents Broke Stories Hosted By Billy Squires

Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Friday
2
June

Strays on Streetcorners

Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Friday
2
June

Amateur Hour Comedy Open Mic Presented By BrewingForComedy

Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Friday
2
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Friday
2
June

Live Music on the Patio – Friday Night

Erie St GastroPub
Friday
2
June

Windsor Rib And Craft Beer Festival

Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Friday
2
June

Marina Patio Nights

Leamington Marina
Friday
2
June

51st Annual Road Runner Road Rally

Corpus Christi Church
Friday
2
June

Interact Club of LaSalle Movie Night

Town of LaSalle Event Centre
Friday
2
June

Grand Expansion Event

Pure Mentality
Saturday
3
June

The Mystery of the Museum

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
3
June

Strays on Streetcorners

Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Saturday
3
June

FRANK Brewing Co. Biergarten Kickoff Party

12000 Tecumseh Road East
Saturday
3
June

Live Patio Music – Saturday Nights

Erie St GastroPub
Saturday
3
June

Art In The Park

Willistead Park, Niagara at Kildare
Saturday
3
June

2023 Cottam Town Wide Yard Sale

Cottam, Ontario
Saturday
3
June

Drag Lip Sync Battle Royale Season 3

Water's Edge Event Centre
Saturday
3
June

Mystery of the Museum (presented by Windsor Dance eXperience)

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
3
June

Windsor Rib And Craft Beer Festival

Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Saturday
3
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Saturday
3
June

Brewing for Comedy presents GAME ON with Scott Gaughan

Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Saturday
3
June

Amateur Hour Comedy Open Mic Presented By BrewingForComedy

Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Sunday
4
June

Open House – Cedar Island Yacht Club

Cedar Island Yacht Club
Sunday
4
June

Windsor Rib And Craft Beer Festival

Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Sunday
4
June

The Mystery of the Museum

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Sunday
4
June

19th Annual Windsor Professional Auto Repair Association (WPARA) Charity Golf Tournament

Sutton Creek Golf and Country Club
Sunday
4
June

Art In The Park

Willistead Park, Niagara at Kildare
Sunday
4
June

Gutsy Walk

Malden Park
Sunday
4
June

Mystery of the Museum (presented by Windsor Dance eXperience)

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Sunday
4
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Sunday
4
June

Buddies Performance 3rd Annual Car Show

THE WFCU CENTRE

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message