There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Festivals: June 2nd to 4th
Friday June 2nd, 2023, 12:00pm
Brewing for Comedy presents Broke Stories Hosted By Billy Squires
Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Strays on Streetcorners
Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Amateur Hour Comedy Open Mic Presented By BrewingForComedy
Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Live Music on the Patio – Friday Night
Erie St GastroPub
Marina Patio Nights
Leamington Marina
51st Annual Road Runner Road Rally
Corpus Christi Church
Interact Club of LaSalle Movie Night
Town of LaSalle Event Centre
Grand Expansion Event
Pure Mentality
The Mystery of the Museum
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Strays on Streetcorners
Windsor, Ontario, Canada
FRANK Brewing Co. Biergarten Kickoff Party
12000 Tecumseh Road East
Live Patio Music – Saturday Nights
Erie St GastroPub
Art In The Park
Willistead Park, Niagara at Kildare
2023 Cottam Town Wide Yard Sale
Cottam, Ontario
Drag Lip Sync Battle Royale Season 3
Water's Edge Event Centre
Mystery of the Museum (presented by Windsor Dance eXperience)
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Brewing for Comedy presents GAME ON with Scott Gaughan
Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Amateur Hour Comedy Open Mic Presented By BrewingForComedy
Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Open House – Cedar Island Yacht Club
Cedar Island Yacht Club
The Mystery of the Museum
Capitol Theatre Windsor
19th Annual Windsor Professional Auto Repair Association (WPARA) Charity Golf Tournament
Sutton Creek Golf and Country Club
Art In The Park
Willistead Park, Niagara at Kildare
Gutsy Walk
Malden Park
Mystery of the Museum (presented by Windsor Dance eXperience)
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Buddies Performance 3rd Annual Car Show
THE WFCU CENTRE
