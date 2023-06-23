There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Festivals: June 23rd to 26th 2023
Friday June 23rd, 2023, 12:31pm
Friday
23
June
Marina Patio Nights
Leamington Marina
Friday
23
June
Live Music on the Patio – Friday Night
Erie St GastroPub
Friday
23
June
Friday
23
June
Mirabella by Joey Ouellette
The Shadowbox Theatre
Friday
23
June
Friday
23
June
Onion Honey with Allison Brown Concert at Patillo Apple Orchard
Patillo Apple Orchard
Friday
23
June
Saturday
24
June
Mini Makers: Crudité & Cheese Workshop
The Cheese Bar
Saturday
24
June
The International Day of Yoga 2023 Celebrations
Central Park Athletics
Saturday
24
June
Live Patio Music – Saturday Nights
Erie St GastroPub
Saturday
24
June
Lakeside Market
Kingsville Lakeside Pavilion
Saturday
24
June
Come Try Rowing Day
LaSalle Rowing Club
Saturday
24
June
Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Series
SUNSET® Amphitheatre
Saturday
24
June
Windsor All White Boat Party
Riverside Windsor, Ontario
Saturday
24
June
Amherstburg Farmers Market at GL Heritage Brewery
GL Heritage Brewing Company
Saturday
24
June
Mirabella by Joey Ouellette
The Shadowbox Theatre
Saturday
24
June
Unconquered Custom Electric Bike Wine Tour
John R Park Homestead
Saturday
24
June
Highland Games
Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary, 332 Road 3 West
Saturday
24
June
Brandon’s Strikeout Cancer
Rev's Rose Bowl
Saturday
24
June
Woofa-Roo Pet Fest
The Libro Complex, 3295 Meloche Road
Saturday
24
June
Saturday
24
June
Saturday
24
June
Saturday
24
June
The Mom Market – Lakeside Market
Kingsville Lakeside Park Pavilion
Sunday
25
June
DukeEllington Forever
Mackenzie Hall
Sunday
25
June
Egg to Butterfly Workshop
LaSalle Ontario
Sunday
25
June
Unconquered Custom Electric Bike Wine Tour
John R Park Homestead
Sunday
25
June
Woofa-Roo Pet Fest
The Libro Complex, 3295 Meloche Road
Sunday
25
June
Run with Her 5K Run with Shoppers Drug Mart
Mchugh Park
Sunday
25
June
Sunday
25
June
Magical Workshop with Bill Nuvo
Shadowbox Theatre
Sunday
25
June
Magnolia Market
Magnolia Ranch
Sunday
25
June
LaSalle Night Markets
LaSalle Civic Centre
Sunday
25
June
Sunday
25
June
Arts and Crafts for Kids
FRANK Brewing Co.
Sunday
25
June
Tecumseh Summer Concert Series
WFCU Square at Lakewood Park
Sunday
25
June
Monday
26
June
Monday
26
June
Annual Detroit River Ford Fireworks
Windsor's Riverfront
Monday
26
June
Windsor Riverfront Fireworks Party
The Bistro at the River
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook