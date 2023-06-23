MistNow
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Festivals: June 23rd to 26th 2023

Friday June 23rd, 2023, 12:31pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
Friday
23
June

Marina Patio Nights

Leamington Marina
Friday
23
June

Live Music on the Patio – Friday Night

Erie St GastroPub
Friday
23
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Friday
23
June

Mirabella by Joey Ouellette

The Shadowbox Theatre
Friday
23
June

Carrousel of the Nations Week 2

Friday
23
June

Onion Honey with Allison Brown Concert at Patillo Apple Orchard

Patillo Apple Orchard
Friday
23
June

Windsor Riverfront Carnival

450 Riverside Drive East
Saturday
24
June

Mini Makers: Crudité & Cheese Workshop

The Cheese Bar
Saturday
24
June

The International Day of Yoga 2023 Celebrations

Central Park Athletics
Saturday
24
June

Live Patio Music – Saturday Nights

Erie St GastroPub
Saturday
24
June

Lakeside Market

Kingsville Lakeside Pavilion
Saturday
24
June

Come Try Rowing Day

LaSalle Rowing Club
Saturday
24
June

Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Series

SUNSET® Amphitheatre
Saturday
24
June

Windsor All White Boat Party

Riverside Windsor, Ontario
Saturday
24
June

Amherstburg Farmers Market at GL Heritage Brewery

GL Heritage Brewing Company
Saturday
24
June

Mirabella by Joey Ouellette

The Shadowbox Theatre
Saturday
24
June

Unconquered Custom Electric Bike Wine Tour

John R Park Homestead
Saturday
24
June

Highland Games

Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary, 332 Road 3 West
Saturday
24
June

Brandon’s Strikeout Cancer

Rev's Rose Bowl
Saturday
24
June

Woofa-Roo Pet Fest

The Libro Complex, 3295 Meloche Road
Saturday
24
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Saturday
24
June

Carrousel of the Nations Week 2

Saturday
24
June

Windsor Riverfront Carnival

450 Riverside Drive East
Saturday
24
June

The Mom Market – Lakeside Market

Kingsville Lakeside Park Pavilion
Sunday
25
June

DukeEllington Forever

Mackenzie Hall
Sunday
25
June

Egg to Butterfly Workshop

LaSalle Ontario
Sunday
25
June

Unconquered Custom Electric Bike Wine Tour

John R Park Homestead
Sunday
25
June

Woofa-Roo Pet Fest

The Libro Complex, 3295 Meloche Road
Sunday
25
June

Run with Her 5K Run with Shoppers Drug Mart

Mchugh Park
Sunday
25
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Sunday
25
June

Magical Workshop with Bill Nuvo

Shadowbox Theatre
Sunday
25
June

Magnolia Market

Magnolia Ranch
Sunday
25
June

LaSalle Night Markets

LaSalle Civic Centre
Sunday
25
June

Carrousel of the Nations Week 2

Sunday
25
June

Arts and Crafts for Kids

FRANK Brewing Co.
Sunday
25
June

Tecumseh Summer Concert Series

WFCU Square at Lakewood Park
Sunday
25
June

Windsor Riverfront Carnival

450 Riverside Drive East
Monday
26
June

Windsor Riverfront Carnival

450 Riverside Drive East
Monday
26
June

Annual Detroit River Ford Fireworks

Windsor's Riverfront
Monday
26
June

Windsor Riverfront Fireworks Party

The Bistro at the River

