Mostly CloudyNow
21 °C
70 °F
SmokeThu
23 °C
73 °F		SmokeFri
25 °C
77 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
25 °C
77 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Agricultural Burn Ban In LaSalle

Thursday June 8th, 2023, 1:51pm

LaSalle
0
0
0

Due to dry conditions, LaSalle Fire Service has banned open air agricultural burning effective immediately.

The town says that community safety is our main concern, and they are continually monitoring conditions.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message