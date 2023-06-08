Agricultural Burn Ban In LaSalle
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday June 8th, 2023, 1:51pm
Due to dry conditions, LaSalle Fire Service has banned open air agricultural burning effective immediately.
The town says that community safety is our main concern, and they are continually monitoring conditions.
