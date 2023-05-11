Windsor Residents Win $350,000 Top Prize With Instant Crossword Extreme

Bruce Brydges and Lori Brunelle of Windsor won a $350,000 prize with Instant Crossword Extreme (Game #2338).

Brydges says his wife, Lori, didn’t believe him at first when he told her about the big win. “It was overwhelming when we found out it was real,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

The couple plans to pay some bills, take some time off work and spoil their dogs.

The winning ticket was purchased at Real Canadian Superstore on Walker Road in Windsor.