Top Wanted Man Arrested

A Windsor man on Canada’s list of most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Edmonton.

John Managhan was taken into custody late yesterday by members of the Edmonton Police Service’s High-Risk Offender Unit. The 25-year-old was wanted by the Windsor Police Service in connection to a targeted shooting on Pierre Avenue on August 15th, 2023.

Managhan will be brought back to Windsor under police escort to face a charge of attempted murder.