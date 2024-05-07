Top Wanted Man Arrested
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday May 7th, 2024, 2:25pm
A Windsor man on Canada’s list of most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Edmonton.
John Managhan was taken into custody late yesterday by members of the Edmonton Police Service’s High-Risk Offender Unit. The 25-year-old was wanted by the Windsor Police Service in connection to a targeted shooting on Pierre Avenue on August 15th, 2023.
Managhan will be brought back to Windsor under police escort to face a charge of attempted murder.
