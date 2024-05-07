Home Invasion On Marentette Avenue

Windsor Police have arrested two suspects and are looking for a third in connection with a home invasion on Marentette Avenue.

Police say that just after 6:00am on May 4th, they responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence in the 1400 block of Marentette Avenue. Through investigation, officers learned that three suspects, one of whom was armed with a baseball bat, forcefully entered the residence.

Once inside, the suspects engaged in a physical altercation with two victims. The victims subsequently sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects then stole personal property prior to fleeing from the scene in a silver Kia sedan.

Two suspects were arrested within the 900 block of Lawrence Road. They have each been charged with break and enter assault with a weapon, and theft under $5,000.

A third suspect is described as an Arab male, approximately 20 years of age, 5’8” tall, with a thin build, short, curly hair, and a full beard.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case. Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.