Construction Alert: Tecumseh Road East Lane Restrictions
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday May 1st, 2023, 6:30pm
Westbound Tecumseh Road East will have lane restrictions between Marentette Avenue and Elsmere Avenue for sewer repairs later this week.
Work will start at 8:00pm on Tuesday, May 2nd, to Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 at 4:00pm.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook