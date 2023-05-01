CloudyNow
Construction Alert: Tecumseh Road East Lane Restrictions

Monday May 1st, 2023, 6:30pm

Construction
Westbound Tecumseh Road East will have lane restrictions between Marentette Avenue and Elsmere Avenue for sewer repairs later this week.

Work will start at 8:00pm on Tuesday, May 2nd, to Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 at 4:00pm.

