Beach Water Testing To Start June 12th

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be starting beach water quality testing program at eight local beaches on June 12th, 2023.

The beach water samples will be taken by Public Health Inspectors from Sandpoint Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Seacliff Park Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach.

Water samples are sent to the public health lab in London, Ontario for E. coli bacteria count analysis.

We will post results each week when the Health Unit releases the results.