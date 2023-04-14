SunnyNow
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: April 14th to 16th

Friday April 14th, 2023, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
Friday
14
April

Café Concert: Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Friday
14
April

WCCA Production of The Addams Family A New Musical Comedy

Walkerville Collegiate Institute
Friday
14
April

Terry Fator: On The Road Again

The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Friday
14
April

The Best Man at Korda Artistic Productions

The KordaZone Theatre
Friday
14
April

Fish and Chicken Fridays

Craig's Kitchen at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261
Friday
14
April

Annual Spring Open House

Leisure Trailer Sales
Saturday
15
April

Amateur Hour Comedy Open Mic Presented By BrewingForComedy

Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Saturday
15
April

Brewing for Comedy presents HEY-OH The Heckle Show Hosted by Tim Reaburn

Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Saturday
15
April

Naomi Smalls In Windsor

St Clair College - Student Life Centre
Saturday
15
April

Hearts Together for Haiti Dinner and Dance Gala 2023

Fogolar Furlan
Saturday
15
April

Brewing for Comedy presents HEY-OH The Heckle Show Hosted by Tim Reaburn

Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Saturday
15
April

CC’s Events 9th Annual Spring Extravaganza at The WFCU

The WFCU Centre
Saturday
15
April

Christian Vegh Record Launch Event

Lakeshore St. Andrew Church
Saturday
15
April

Spring Fest

North Star High School, Amherstburg
Saturday
15
April

Electronic Waste & Aluminum Can Recycling Event

Monseigneur Augustin Caron Elementary School
Saturday
15
April

Annual Spring Open House

Leisure Trailer Sales
Saturday
15
April

Amherstburg Freedom Museum Freedom Achievers Mentorship Event

Amherstburg Freedom Museum
Saturday
15
April

The Best Man at Korda Artistic Productions

The KordaZone Theatre
Saturday
15
April

WCCA Production of The Addams Family A New Musical Comedy

Walkerville Collegiate Institute
Saturday
15
April

The Australian Bee Gees Show – A Tribute to the Bee Gees

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Sunday
16
April

D&K Designs N More Sring Market

Moose Lodge
Sunday
16
April

Greater Windsor Concert Band “This is Us” Free concert

Banwell Community Church
Sunday
16
April

Greater Windsor Concert Band “This is Us” Free concert

Banwell Community Church
Sunday
16
April

The Best Man at Korda Artistic Productions

The KordaZone Theatre
Sunday
16
April

WDX’s 20th Anniversary Open House

Windsor Dance eXperience Inc.
Sunday
16
April

CC’s Events 9th Annual Spring Extravaganza at The WFCU

The WFCU Centre
Sunday
16
April

Windsor Express vs. KW Titans

WFCU Centre
Sunday
16
April

Annual Spring Open House

Leisure Trailer Sales
Sunday
16
April

Microchip Clinic for Dogs, Cats, & Rabbits in Amherstburg

Libro Credit Union Centre
Sunday
16
April

It’s You I Like – The Music of Mr. Rogers

Capitol Theatre
Sunday
16
April

WCCA Production of The Addams Family A New Musical Comedy

Walkerville Collegiate Institute
Sunday
16
April

It’s You I Like: The Music of Mr. Rogers

Capitol Theatre

