There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: April 14th to 16th
Friday April 14th, 2023, 12:00pm
Friday
14
April
Café Concert: Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Friday
14
April
Friday
14
April
Terry Fator: On The Road Again
The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Friday
14
April
Friday
14
April
Fish and Chicken Fridays
Craig's Kitchen at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261
Friday
14
April
Saturday
15
April
Amateur Hour Comedy Open Mic Presented By BrewingForComedy
Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Saturday
15
April
Brewing for Comedy presents HEY-OH The Heckle Show Hosted by Tim Reaburn
Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Saturday
15
April
Naomi Smalls In Windsor
St Clair College - Student Life Centre
Saturday
15
April
Hearts Together for Haiti Dinner and Dance Gala 2023
Fogolar Furlan
Saturday
15
April
Brewing for Comedy presents HEY-OH The Heckle Show Hosted by Tim Reaburn
Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Saturday
15
April
CC’s Events 9th Annual Spring Extravaganza at The WFCU
The WFCU Centre
Saturday
15
April
Christian Vegh Record Launch Event
Lakeshore St. Andrew Church
Saturday
15
April
Spring Fest
North Star High School, Amherstburg
Saturday
15
April
Electronic Waste & Aluminum Can Recycling Event
Monseigneur Augustin Caron Elementary School
Saturday
15
April
Saturday
15
April
Amherstburg Freedom Museum Freedom Achievers Mentorship Event
Amherstburg Freedom Museum
Saturday
15
April
Saturday
15
April
Saturday
15
April
The Australian Bee Gees Show – A Tribute to the Bee Gees
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Sunday
16
April
D&K Designs N More Sring Market
Moose Lodge
Sunday
16
April
Greater Windsor Concert Band “This is Us” Free concert
Banwell Community Church
Sunday
16
April
Sunday
16
April
Sunday
16
April
WDX’s 20th Anniversary Open House
Windsor Dance eXperience Inc.
Sunday
16
April
CC’s Events 9th Annual Spring Extravaganza at The WFCU
The WFCU Centre
Sunday
16
April
Windsor Express vs. KW Titans
WFCU Centre
Sunday
16
April
Sunday
16
April
Microchip Clinic for Dogs, Cats, & Rabbits in Amherstburg
Libro Credit Union Centre
Sunday
16
April
It’s You I Like – The Music of Mr. Rogers
Capitol Theatre
Sunday
16
April
Sunday
16
April
It’s You I Like: The Music of Mr. Rogers
Capitol Theatre
