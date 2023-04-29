PHOTOS: Seventh Annual Mama And Family Expo

The seventh annual Mama and Family Expo took place Saturday at the Caboto club, filled with happy parents and kids alike.

The Mama Expo brought families opportunity to learn more about local services, shops and opportunities for them and their children. Over 70 local exhibitors, a craft area, interactive activities, live entertainment and much more took place throughout the day for attendees, big and small, to enjoy.

Learn more about The Mama and Family Expo on their website here.

