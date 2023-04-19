Partly CloudyNow
Live Theatre Returns To Walkerville Collegiate

Wednesday April 19th, 2023, 8:45am

Entertainment
File photo by windsoriteDOTca News

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, live theatre is returning to Walkerville Collegiate when they present the Adams Family.

The Addams Family tells the story of Wednesday Addams and her fiancé, who is quite different than the bride-to-be’s “ookie” family.

Upcoming shows are on April 20th, 22nd and 23rd at 7:00pm and are open to the public.

For more information, visit their website here.

 

