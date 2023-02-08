LaSalle 2023 Interim Property Tax Bills Mailed

The Town of LaSalle 2023 Interim Tax Bills were mailed the first week of February.

The town asks that you contact the Finance Department at 519-969-7770, ext. 1230 if you do not receive an interim tax notice by the middle of February and should have received one. Failure to receive a tax bill does not mean that there are no taxes owing for your property.

The Interim Tax Notice covers approximately 50% of the previous year’s annual property taxes. Due dates for the interim tax bill are Friday, February 24th and Friday, April 28th. The 2023 Final Tax Notice will be mailed in June, with due dates of Friday, June 30th and Friday, August 25th.