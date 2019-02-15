There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Family Day Weekend: February 15th – February 18th
Friday February 15th, 2019
Posted at 12:00pm
Teen Art Show
Friday February 15th, 2019
Walkerville Artist's Co-Op
Haddon’s Comedy Club presents: Rob Mailloux
Friday February 15th, 2019
Haddon's Comedy Club
Self Love Workshop
Friday February 15th, 2019
ZEN HEALING
Valentines Day Dance Life After Fifty Entertainer All About Bev
Friday February 15th, 2019
Life After Fifty
RMHA Houseleague Tournament
Friday February 15th, 2019
WFCU Arena
Amazing Adventures in Strange Lands: A Night of Readings
Friday February 15th, 2019
Biblioasis
Carrots N’ Dates Jam Nights
Friday February 15th, 2019
Carrots N Dates Tecumseh
Yoga in the Gallery with Alie Ducharme
Friday February 15th, 2019
SB Contemporary Art
The Amherstburg Freedom Museum Presents Rarely Seen
Friday February 15th, 2019
Amherstburg Freedom Museum
Teen Art Show
Saturday February 16th, 2019
Walkerville Artist's Co-Op
Haddon’s Comedy Club presents: Rob Mailloux
Saturday February 16th, 2019
Haddon's Comedy Club
Principles in Black History
Saturday February 16th, 2019
WFCU Center
Adoption Event with Second Chance Animal Rescue Windsor-Essex
Saturday February 16th, 2019
Pet Valu Essex
Indoor Automotive Flea Market
Saturday February 16th, 2019
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Brian Masse MP 5th Annual Family Skate & Donate
Saturday February 16th, 2019
Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex
Love You To Death – A Murder Mystery Dinner
Saturday February 16th, 2019
Cooper's Hawk Vineyards
Yoga in the Gallery with Alie Ducharme
Saturday February 16th, 2019
SB Contemporary Art
Adults Workshop – Creating with Air Dry Clay
Saturday February 16th, 2019
Roseland-Trinity United Church
WSO – Gershwin Meets Steinway
Saturday February 16th, 2019
Capitol Theatre Windsor
The Amherstburg Freedom Museum Presents Rarely Seen
Saturday February 16th, 2019
Amherstburg Freedom Museum
Canadian Disney Addicts – Meet & Greet – Windsor (ON) & area
Sunday February 17th, 2019
The Caboto Club
Sunday with Dad ‘Do & Play
Sunday February 17th, 2019
Connections Early Years Family Centre
Yoga in the Gallery with Alie Ducharme
Sunday February 17th, 2019
SB Contemporary Art
WSO – Gershwin Meets Steinway
Sunday February 17th, 2019
Capitol Theatre Windsor
The Amherstburg Freedom Museum Presents Rarely Seen
Sunday February 17th, 2019
Amherstburg Freedom Museum
Comment With Facebook