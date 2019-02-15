There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Family Day Weekend: February 15th – February 18th

Friday February 15th, 2019

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday February 15th, 2019

Arts Events

Teen Art Show

Friday February 15th, 2019
Walkerville Artist's Co-Op
Theatre Events

Haddon’s Comedy Club presents: Rob Mailloux

Friday February 15th, 2019
Haddon's Comedy Club
Health Events

Self Love Workshop

Friday February 15th, 2019
ZEN HEALING
Community Events

Valentines Day Dance Life After Fifty Entertainer All About Bev

Friday February 15th, 2019
Life After Fifty
Community Events

RMHA Houseleague Tournament

Friday February 15th, 2019
WFCU Arena
Arts Events

Amazing Adventures in Strange Lands: A Night of Readings

Friday February 15th, 2019
Biblioasis
Music Events

Carrots N’ Dates Jam Nights

Friday February 15th, 2019
Carrots N Dates Tecumseh
Arts Events

Yoga in the Gallery with Alie Ducharme

Friday February 15th, 2019
SB Contemporary Art
Charity Events

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum Presents Rarely Seen

Friday February 15th, 2019
Amherstburg Freedom Museum

Saturday February 16th, 2019

Arts Events

Teen Art Show

Saturday February 16th, 2019
Walkerville Artist's Co-Op
Theatre Events

Haddon’s Comedy Club presents: Rob Mailloux

Saturday February 16th, 2019
Haddon's Comedy Club
Community Events

Principles in Black History

Saturday February 16th, 2019
WFCU Center
Charity Events

Adoption Event with Second Chance Animal Rescue Windsor-Essex

Saturday February 16th, 2019
Pet Valu Essex
Community Events

Indoor Automotive Flea Market

Saturday February 16th, 2019
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Community Events

Brian Masse MP 5th Annual Family Skate & Donate

Saturday February 16th, 2019
Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex
Theatre Events

Love You To Death – A Murder Mystery Dinner

Saturday February 16th, 2019
Cooper's Hawk Vineyards
Arts Events

Yoga in the Gallery with Alie Ducharme

Saturday February 16th, 2019
SB Contemporary Art
Arts Events

Adults Workshop – Creating with Air Dry Clay

Saturday February 16th, 2019
Roseland-Trinity United Church
Music Events

WSO – Gershwin Meets Steinway

Saturday February 16th, 2019
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Charity Events

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum Presents Rarely Seen

Saturday February 16th, 2019
Amherstburg Freedom Museum

Sunday February 17th, 2019

Community Events

Canadian Disney Addicts – Meet & Greet – Windsor (ON) & area

Sunday February 17th, 2019
The Caboto Club
Community Events

Sunday with Dad ‘Do & Play

Sunday February 17th, 2019
Connections Early Years Family Centre
Arts Events

Yoga in the Gallery with Alie Ducharme

Sunday February 17th, 2019
SB Contemporary Art
Music Events

WSO – Gershwin Meets Steinway

Sunday February 17th, 2019
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Charity Events

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum Presents Rarely Seen

Sunday February 17th, 2019
Amherstburg Freedom Museum

