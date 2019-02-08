Lighthouse Cove Flooding Risk

Lakeshore staff are monitoring the ice jam situation on the Thames River and potential impact on Lighthouse Cove. The ice jam that has caused flooding in Chatham–Kent has moved to the mouth of the Thames River at Lake St. Clair.

There is currently a breach in a dyke resulting in some flooding in Jeannette’s Creek.

The behavior of ice jam related flooding is very unpredictable. At Lighthouse Cove, there is an open channel for the water to flow in the middle of the river with no ice movement at the dock thus keeping water moving into Lake St. Clair. Lakeshore staff continue to monitor the situation and are prepared to mobilize the Emergency Operations Centre if needed

Lakeshore has delivered sand and sand bags to Haven Drive and Lakeshore Road 301 near Gracey Sideroad.

Sand and sandbags are available for residents who want to be proactive. Residents are advised to bring shovels to fill the bags.

Residents in the Lighthouse Cove area are advised to move and secure belongings away from the water and to higher ground should the area floood, elevate electrical components off the floor if possible and move valuables to a safe place.