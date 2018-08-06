Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Monday August 6th, 2018

Posted at 12:33pm

Environment Canada warns that conditions are favourable Monday for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon over portions of southern Ontario. Some of these thunderstorms will have the potential to produce significant rainfall amounts as well as wind gusts to 90 km/h. Some hail is possible as well.

Additional thunderstorms may affect the area this evening and tonight.

