Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Monday August 6th, 2018
Posted at 12:33pm
Environment Canada warns that conditions are favourable Monday for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon over portions of southern Ontario. Some of these thunderstorms will have the potential to produce significant rainfall amounts as well as wind gusts to 90 km/h. Some hail is possible as well.
Additional thunderstorms may affect the area this evening and tonight.
