OPP And Tecumseh LookingTo Decrease Accidental 911 Calls 

The Ontario Provincial Police and the Town of Tecumseh are working together to decrease the amount of accidental calls to 911.
OPP officials say that a review of accidental/false alarm calls...
The Ontario Provincial Police are sending out a reminder to vehicle owners to lock their doors after a recent increase in motor vehicles being entered and items stolen in Tecumseh.
Police...
From the Town of Tecumseh
A new condo and retail development is proposed for the former Pud’s Marina in Tecumseh.
The proposed development will be built at the Brighton Road and Tecumseh...
The Town of Tecumseh is looking to bring everyone in the town under one municipal name.
Currently, many town addresses are identified as Windsor, Lakeshore, Oldcastle and Maidstone. Additionally, some addresses...
Changes are coming to waste collection for residents in Area 1 of Tecumseh.
The town says that following discussions with Windsor Disposal Services, recycling collection in Area 1 of Tecumseh will...
The Town of Tecumseh has been awarded the Robert Pullyblank Award for Municipal Environmental Achievement from the Essex Region Conservation Authority.
“This Council has consistently worked to implement environmental protection measures...
A Lakeshore school bus driver is facing charges after a crash in Tecumseh on Monday.
OPP say that the two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Tecumseh Road and Poisson Street.
The...
The thirteen year old boy who set a Tecumseh playground on fire last October has written a letter of apology to the community.
The youth who is charged with arson cannot...