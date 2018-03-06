Partly CloudyNow
-2 °C
28 °F
ClearSun
2 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersMon
3 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersTue
1 °C
34 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday March 6th, 2018

OPP And Tecumseh LookingTo Decrease Accidental 911 Calls 

Tecumseh

The Ontario Provincial Police and the Town of Tecumseh are working together to decrease the amount of accidental calls to 911. OPP officials say that a review of accidental/false alarm calls...

Tuesday February 20th, 2018

OPP Report Unlocked Vehicles Entered In Tecumseh

Tecumseh

The Ontario Provincial Police are sending out a reminder to vehicle owners to lock their doors after a recent increase in motor vehicles being entered and items stolen in Tecumseh. Police...

Tuesday February 13th, 2018

New Condo Development Proposed For Former Tecumseh Marina

Tecumseh

From the Town of Tecumseh A new condo and retail development is proposed for the former Pud’s Marina in Tecumseh. The proposed development will be built at the Brighton Road and Tecumseh...

Postal Changes Could Be Coming To Some Tecumseh Addresses

Tecumseh

The Town of Tecumseh is looking to bring everyone in the town under one municipal name. Currently, many town addresses are identified as Windsor, Lakeshore, Oldcastle and Maidstone. Additionally, some addresses...

Monday January 29th, 2018

Changes To Waste Collection In Tecumseh

Tecumseh

Changes are coming to waste collection for residents in Area 1 of Tecumseh. The town says that following discussions with Windsor Disposal Services, recycling collection in Area 1 of Tecumseh will...

Tuesday January 23rd, 2018

Tecumseh Receives Environmental Achievement Award

Tecumseh

The Town of Tecumseh has been awarded the Robert Pullyblank Award for Municipal Environmental Achievement from the Essex Region Conservation Authority. “This Council has consistently worked to implement environmental protection measures...

Wednesday January 17th, 2018

Bus Driver Charged After Tecumseh Crash

Tecumseh

A Lakeshore school bus driver is facing charges after a crash in Tecumseh on Monday. OPP say that the two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Tecumseh Road and Poisson Street. The...

Friday January 12th, 2018

Youth Who Set Tecumseh Playground On Fire Sends This Apology Letter To The Community

Tecumseh

The thirteen year old boy who set a Tecumseh playground on fire last October has written a letter of apology to the community. The youth who is charged with arson cannot...