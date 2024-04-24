Suspect Arrested After Police Seize $10,000 In Drugs

An investigation by the Windsor Police Service has led to the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of $10,000 in illegal drugs.

Police say that on April 23rd, 2024, the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit rrested an individual suspected of trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop at the intersection of Shepherd Street West and Pelissier Street

Subsequent to the arrest, officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in the 1500 block of Elsmere Ave. With assistance from K9 officer Rolex, officers seized 61 grams of cocaine, 47 unknown pills, two digital scales, and packaging material. Officers also searched the suspect’s vehicle and seized 36.1 grams of cocaine, 60 Percocet tablets, and a digital scale. The total value of drugs seized was $10,010.

A 42-year-old male faces charges of trafficking in a schedule i substance (x 3), possession of a schedule i substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 2) and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.