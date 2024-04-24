Two Suspects Charged After Drugs, Weapon Found During Traffic Stop
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 24th, 2024, 1:06pm
Windsor Police Service has charged two suspects after seizing illegal drugs and a weapon during a traffic stop.
Police say that just beofre 7:00pm on April 22nd, 2024, members of the Windsor Police’s Problem-Oriented Policing Unit initiated a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Church Street. An investigation led to the arrest of the two occupants for breaching their release orders.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers found 28.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 7.6 grams of crack cocaine, a handheld taser, two digital scales, and $3,800 in cash.
A 48-year-old and a 34-year-old both face several charges.
