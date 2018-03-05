Moy Avenue Construction To Resume Tuesday

Construction on Moy Avenue from Riverside Drive to Wyandotte Street East is set to resume this Tuesday.
Work includes the completion of the sewer, watermain, street lighting and road rehabilitation work...
Work to install a new watermain gets underway on Dougall Avenue between Ellis Street West and Tecumseh Road West on Monday.
The project is expected to take approximately ten weeks to...
George Avenue between Wyandotte Street East and Ontario Street is closed to traffic as part of the ongoing construction of the George Avenue Reservoir Project.
The closure is needed for the...
There will be short-term, overnight lane restrictions on Huron Church Road from Dorchester Road to Malden Road to allow for pavement work.
Work starts at 11pm on Sunday, February 25th to...
Construction of the new streetscape work on Ouellette Avenue Wyandotte and Elliott Streets resumes Monday.
The underground infrastructure work was completed last fall along with the intersection work at Ouellette Avenue...
There will be lane reductions on the E.C. Row Expressway westbound between Dominion Boulevard and Huron Church Road this week for storm sewer and culvert relining rehabilitation.
Work will take place...
The E.C. Row Expressway will see lane reductions for storm sewer and culvert relining rehabilitation this week.
The westbound on ramp coming from Southbound Dominion Boulevard will have reductions on Thursday,...
As part of the City of Windsor 2018 budget, the following streets will see construction next year.
Halpin Road from Mulberry Road to Wildwood Drive
Park Street West from Bruce Avenue to Caron...