Monday March 5th, 2018

Moy Avenue Construction To Resume Tuesday

Construction

Construction on Moy Avenue from Riverside Drive to Wyandotte Street East is set to resume this Tuesday. Work includes the completion of the sewer, watermain, street lighting and road rehabilitation work...

Sunday March 4th, 2018

Construction On Dougall Starts Monday

Construction

Work to install a new watermain gets underway on Dougall Avenue between Ellis Street West and Tecumseh Road West on Monday. The project is expected to take approximately ten weeks to...

Tuesday February 27th, 2018

Road Closed Alert: George Avenue

Construction

George Avenue between Wyandotte Street East and Ontario Street is closed to traffic as part of the ongoing construction of the George Avenue Reservoir Project. The closure is needed for the...

Sunday February 25th, 2018

Construction Alert: Huron Church Road Lane Restrictions

Construction

There will be short-term, overnight lane restrictions on Huron Church Road from Dorchester Road to Malden Road to allow for pavement work. Work starts at 11pm on Sunday, February 25th to...

Friday February 23rd, 2018

Ouellette Avenue Streetscape Construction Resumes Monday

Construction

Construction of the new streetscape work on Ouellette Avenue Wyandotte and Elliott Streets resumes Monday. The underground infrastructure work was completed last fall along with the intersection work at Ouellette Avenue...

Sunday January 21st, 2018

Construction Alert: Lane Reductions On The E.C. Row Expressway

Construction

There will be lane reductions on the E.C. Row Expressway westbound between Dominion Boulevard and Huron Church Road this week for storm sewer and culvert relining rehabilitation. Work will take place...

Tuesday January 9th, 2018

Watch For Expressway Lane Reductions

Construction

The E.C. Row Expressway will see lane reductions for storm sewer and culvert relining rehabilitation this week. The westbound on ramp coming from Southbound Dominion Boulevard will have reductions on Thursday,...

Wednesday December 13th, 2017

Will Your Road Get Fixed In 2018?

City News

As part of the City of Windsor 2018 budget, the following streets will see construction next year. Halpin Road from Mulberry Road to Wildwood Drive Park Street West from Bruce Avenue to Caron...