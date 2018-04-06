A planned farewell dinner is being planned for outgoing University of Windsor President Alan Wildeman.

The dinner was originally planned for the CAW student Center on campus, but demand for tickets has forced the University to choose another location.

It is set to take place on Tuesday, May 8th, at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts.

The event will open with cocktails at 6pm in the centre’s Alumni Skyline Room. Admission is $100 per person, with the proceeds to benefit the Student Emergency Fund.

To purchase tickets, visit attend.com/PresidentWildemanFarewell or contact Mary-Ann Rennie at [email protected] or 519-973-7059.

Wildeman leave office on the last day of June.