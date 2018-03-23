It’s that time of the year again — ‘Sunshine List’ day where governments and organizations that receive taxpayer funding are required to disclose the names, positions, salaries and total taxable benefits of employees paid $100,000 or more in a calendar year.

St. Clair College’s list for the 2017 tax year was released this morning along with data from across the province.

Follow the link below for two tabs of lists, alphabetical by last name, and sorted by top earners:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18ngocPcn2zmWo47hyHxXKIR9SVNfEzpDG25do5HVOyg/

Or view the list below if your web browser supports it: