Friday January 26th, 2018

Posted at 9:25am

Health
Four more surgeries were called Friday at Windsor Regional Hospital bringing the number to 14 that had to be canceled and rescheduled due to the ongoing patient surge.

The Met Campus was at 103% capacity Friday morning, with three admitted patients waiting for a bed. The Ouellette campus was at 100% with three waiting for beds there as well.

The hospital says that they have 23 “extra” beds open since December, and they have opened some “surge” beds at Met and Ouellette.

Hospital CEO David Musyj is asking visitors who are ill not to visit the hospital at this time.

