The first sign of spring will soon be here: maple syrup season.

Don’t miss your chance to learn about the springtime ritual of maple syrup and sugar making. The John R. Park Homestead Conservation Area is now taking bookings for its popular maple education programs and group tours, offered from February 20th to March 29th.

Costumed guides will be making maple syrup and sugar the pioneer way and you are invited to get involved at every stage. Discover the tradition that began with the First Nations. Outdoors, get up-close and see the trees tapped and the sap boiling in a large iron cauldron. Come inside to help with the finishing of the syrup on the 1850s’ kitchen fireplace. At the modern visitor centre, education staff illustrates the interesting details of maple making, and visitors can enjoy the new Science of Maple exhibit! Students can also participate with various hands-on activities; try a brace and bit drill, carry pails of sap using an old-fashioned yoke and taste some pure maple sugar.

Bookings are available for half day or full day programs. The maple syrup experience can also be combined with one of the Homestead’s other popular pioneer or nature programs. Pure local maple syrup, maple butter and maple sugar are offered for sale in the Homestead gift shop.

Spaces are limited for this program, as the season only lasts a few weeks. To ensure your group is able to attend, contact the Homestead to reserve a date; call: (519) 738-2029, or email [email protected]