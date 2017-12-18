Mostly CloudyNow
Send Us A News Tip

Monday December 18th, 2017

Posted at 4:00pm

Christmas Lights
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

2200 block of Victoria

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for the brightest and best-decorated Christmas light houses. Here are some of the best we’ve found in Central Windsor!

Don’t see your house but think it’s a great one? Let us know, and maybe we’ll drop by next Christmas!

2100 block of Lillian

1500 block of Marentette

2200 block of Victoria

2100 block of Lillian

2100 block of Lillian 3

2100 block of Victoria

300 block of Foch Avenue

2200 block of Louis

1500 block of Marentette

2200 block of Louis

2200 block of Pelissier

1700 block of Elsmere

2200 block of Louis

2200 block of Louis

1500 block of Marentette

