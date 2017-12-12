A new $1.8 million turf sports field is coming to Holy Names High School.

The project includes a multi-purpose turf field that can be used for football, soccer, and other outdoor sports, as well as a 400-metre, six lane running track.

Construction was awarded to Worldwide Turf Canada Inc., a Barrie, Ontario-based company with more than 30 years experience in the design, build and installation of artificial sports fields across North America.

“Coming off of an OFSAA football championship win, I’m certain this will be welcome news to the team and the entire Holy Names community,” said Fulvio Valentinis, the Ward 1 and 10 Trustee who represents the school. “This will be an excellent facility that will provide plenty of opportunity for all of our students and their families for years to come.”

Construction is expected to begin in early spring with an anticipated opening in September of 2018. The facility will be paid for through the board’s $5.9 million school condition improvement