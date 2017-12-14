The Christmas spirit continues to give back at Assumption College Catholic High School.

For the past 18 years, the school has committed to adopting families in need, and this year the school community is helping 57 children and 28 adults, all of which belong to the high school, the middle school or St. James grade school.

Students will head to the mall this Friday with a shopping list in hand looking for the perfect gut for each family.

Every family also receives a basket of can goods, taken from the schools annual can drive as well as a complete Christmas Dinner.

The best part of all, is the annual tradition is all done with the students never knowing who they are buying for, it’s all done confidentially through Campus Ministry.