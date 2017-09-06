As the opening curtain draws near, a local event has found a new partner to benefit mental health.

Taking place at the Capitol Theatre Cabaret For A Cause is gearing up for showtime. The event, which is being presented on Friday, September 15th at 7:30pm, is still undergoing some last minute changes.

Namely, proceeds will now benefit the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“We wanted to really benefit a cause that is so important in the social conversation right now and something that has hit home for a lot of our cast,” said organizer and performer, Toni Bruner. “We decided as a group that since our concert is being held during Suicide Prevention Week through the Canadian Mental Health Association in Windsor-Essex, this was a really good fit.”

Assembling talented performers from the area, the organizer is excited to see what they do. After talking to close friends in April, long before the event was planned, they began discussing who should be involved. Before long, people they’d performed with, including Aaron Bergeron, Amber Thibert, Dalton Hickson, Lizz Beith, Matthew Dumouchel, Brian Yeomans, Nina Fasullo, Sean Humenny, Stephanie Allen Santoswere ready to join Bruner on the stage.

With lots of material to choose from, a cabaret was decided upon. Beith and Hickson came in for choreography and after weekly rehearsals, Bruner feels it will be a special night.

“We really have created a set list that incorporates dance, acting and song,” she said. “There is music from things still currently on Broadway to pop numbers to classics and we even have a special guest for one of the numbers.”

After a final run-through with the accompanist, the production will be ready to go. With 50-per-cent of tickets sold, organizers are hoping for a packed house. Those interested can get theirs by commenting on the show’s facebook page and donating a minimum of $10: If they aren’t sold out by showtime, tickets will also be available at the door.

Discussions are already underway to do another night of cabaret in May. Although the first event has yet to come, the performers can’t wait to put their talents to good use again.

“Everyone involved is excited to use their talents,” said Bruner. “We all have been working so hard and just love to perform for a great cause.”