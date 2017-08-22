Windsor Regional Hospital plans to start using metal detectors in the mental health unit after a 26-year-old woman was stabbed by a 17-year-old who had been returning from a day pass.

CEO David Musyj says that a team of mental health program staff, security and ED team members will be forming a working group to examine and finalize recommendations as to the exact process patients should follow when returning from day passes and to codify the process that is currently used to clear a patient for a day pass.

The hospital plans to communicate changes in the coming days and weeks.