Tuesday August 29th, 2017

Posted at 10:01am

LaSalle
With teachers and students returning to school on September 5th, the Town of LaSalle is sending out a reminder to all residents that the speed limit in school zones at all LaSalle grade schools is 30 km/hr.

This includes roads and/or portions of roads located around the following grade schools:

  • Sandwich West Public School: Wyoming Avenue and Elmdale Avenue
  • LaSalle Public School: Mayfair Avenue
  • Sacred Heart Elementary School: Divine Street and Kenwood Blvd.
  • Ecole Monseigneur Augustin Caron: Martin Lane and Matchette Road
  • Prince Andrew Public School: Kelly Road
  • Holy Cross Elementary School: Sandwich West Parkway

Council decided to make these areas Community Safety Zones in 2015 in consultation with Town of LaSalle Administration and LaSalle Police Service.

 

