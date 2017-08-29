With teachers and students returning to school on September 5th, the Town of LaSalle is sending out a reminder to all residents that the speed limit in school zones at all LaSalle grade schools is 30 km/hr.

This includes roads and/or portions of roads located around the following grade schools:

Sandwich West Public School: Wyoming Avenue and Elmdale Avenue

LaSalle Public School: Mayfair Avenue

Sacred Heart Elementary School: Divine Street and Kenwood Blvd.

Ecole Monseigneur Augustin Caron: Martin Lane and Matchette Road

Prince Andrew Public School: Kelly Road

Holy Cross Elementary School: Sandwich West Parkway

Council decided to make these areas Community Safety Zones in 2015 in consultation with Town of LaSalle Administration and LaSalle Police Service.