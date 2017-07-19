There are several Transit Windsor Detours this weekend.

Buses Detour for the Walkerville Art Walk and Rock:

The Walkerville Business Improvement Area will be hosting the Walkerville Art Walk and Rock starting at 5pm on Friday, July 21st, 2017 until 3am on Sunday, July 23rd, 2017. During this event, Wyandotte Street will be closed between Gladstone Avenue and Devonshire Road resulting in the following detours:

Crosstown 2

Eastbound:

Regular route on Wyandotte to

Left on Moy

Right on Riverside

Right on Drouillard

Left on Wyandotte to

Regular route

Westbound:

Regular route on Wyandotte to

Right on Walker

Left on Riverside

Left on Gladstone

Right on Wyandotte to

Regular route

Buses Detour for the Colour Run:

On Saturday, July 22nd, 2017, the Annual Colour Run will take place on Riverside Drive between Glengarry Avenue and Campbell Avenue. As a result of this run, the following detours will be in effect from approximately 8am to 1pm.

Dominion 5

Northbound

Regular route on Campbell to

Right on University

Left on Church

Right on Pitt to

The Windsor International Transit Terminal

Southbound

From the Windsor International Transit Terminal

Right on Chatham to

Left on Church

Right on University

Left on Campbell to

Regular route

Walkerville 8

Northbound

Regular route on Riverside to

Left on Glengarry

Right on Chatham

Right on Church to

The Windsor International Transit Terminal

Southbound

From the Windsor International Transit Terminal to

Right on Pitt

Right on Goyeau

Left on University

Left on Aylmer

Right on Riverside to

Regular route

Parent 14

Northbound

Regular route

Southbound

From the Windsor International Transit Terminal to

Right on Pitt

Right on Goyeau

Left on University

Right on Glengarry to

Regular route