There are several Transit Windsor Detours this weekend.
Buses Detour for the Walkerville Art Walk and Rock:
The Walkerville Business Improvement Area will be hosting the Walkerville Art Walk and Rock starting at 5pm on Friday, July 21st, 2017 until 3am on Sunday, July 23rd, 2017. During this event, Wyandotte Street will be closed between Gladstone Avenue and Devonshire Road resulting in the following detours:
Crosstown 2
Eastbound:
Regular route on Wyandotte to
Left on Moy
Right on Riverside
Right on Drouillard
Left on Wyandotte to
Regular route
Westbound:
Regular route on Wyandotte to
Right on Walker
Left on Riverside
Left on Gladstone
Right on Wyandotte to
Regular route
Buses Detour for the Colour Run:
On Saturday, July 22nd, 2017, the Annual Colour Run will take place on Riverside Drive between Glengarry Avenue and Campbell Avenue. As a result of this run, the following detours will be in effect from approximately 8am to 1pm.
Dominion 5
Northbound
Regular route on Campbell to
Right on University
Left on Church
Right on Pitt to
The Windsor International Transit Terminal
Southbound
From the Windsor International Transit Terminal
Right on Chatham to
Left on Church
Right on University
Left on Campbell to
Regular route
Walkerville 8
Northbound
Regular route on Riverside to
Left on Glengarry
Right on Chatham
Right on Church to
The Windsor International Transit Terminal
Southbound
From the Windsor International Transit Terminal to
Right on Pitt
Right on Goyeau
Left on University
Left on Aylmer
Right on Riverside to
Regular route
Parent 14
Northbound
Regular route
Southbound
From the Windsor International Transit Terminal to
Right on Pitt
Right on Goyeau
Left on University
Right on Glengarry to
Regular route
Comment With Facebook