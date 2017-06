The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch.

They warn that strong thunderstorms are predicted to move through the Essex Region over the next few hours. These storms may include

flooding downpours with rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 mm and wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/hr.

The potential for flooding exists throughout the region especially in low-lying areas adjacent to and within floodplain areas of all major waterways and shoreline areas.