Windsor Police are investigating a hit and run crash.

Police say it happened around 8:45pm on Saturday May 20, 2017 in the area of the 4400 block of Wyandotte Street East at Ellrose Avenue.

Police say that officers arrived and found a silver Pontiac Grand Prix that was partially embedded in the wall of a business. Both airbags were deployed, the car was still running and it was unoccupied. Officers learned that this vehicle was reported stolen earlier in Windsor.

Officers spoke to a complainant who told them that he was driving his vehicle eastbound on Wyandotte Street East when he saw the Pontiac Grand Prix travelling northbound on Ellrose Avenue pull out right in front of him, resulting in the collision. The Pontiac then continued and struck the wall of the business causing extensive damage.

A male driver and two female passengers were seen getting out of the vehicle and running westbound from the scene of the accident. The male was described as white, 20-25 years old, shaved head, wearing light coloured clothing and a baseball hat. One of the female passengers was described as white, 5’8, 20-25 years old, long dark hair, and wearing a black sweater.

There was no report of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.