Last updated: Wednesday May 31st, 10:13pm

The Ontario Provincial Police have issued an apology and a correction after releasing incorrect information on the condition of a local toddler.

OPP issued a media release Wednesday afternoon stating that a two year old child had died after being found in a Tecumseh backyard pool, but issued a correct Wednesday evening.

“OPP has confirmed that incorrect information was received as to the status of this young man whom we are now reporting remains in critical condition and is not deceased,” read the correction.

Police say the child’s condition was misinterpreted.

“Unfortunately a 2nd young boy attended the Children’s Hospital of Michigan under very similar circumstances last evening and the status regarding the two boys was misinterpreted,” police said. “The OPP wish to apologize for the misunderstanding and our prayers are with the family.”

The family of the child is asking for privacy during this traumatic time, police said.

Editor’s Note: It has been an emotional situation for windsoriteDOTca News staff who feel absolutely awful for helping to distribute information that ended up being grossly incorrect. We wish to extend our heartfelt apologies to the family and to our readers. We strive to learn from this error and avoid a ‘next time.’